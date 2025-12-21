Jake Paul suffers "double broken jaw" after loss to Anthony Joshua in heavyweight fight

Jake had to be taken to surgery and on Saturday he provided an update on his health on X. "Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring. @ArmaniiJayy took amazing care of me with @iam_loriv", he wrote.

Jake Paul did not sit for a post-match press conference as he had to tend to the injury, leading to concern among fans. However, Nikisa Bidarian, CEO of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions assured everyone saying, "He's fine. He drove himself to the hospital. A broken jaw's very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. I think the recovery time from the doctors and surgeons we've already talked to is four to six weeks".

Jake had a difficult match against Anthony Joshua, however, he went on as long as he could. After the match he had said, "I'm feeling good, that was fun. I love this sport. I gave it my all... I had a blast. Anthony's a great fighter, I got my ass beat but that's what this sport's about".

Talking about his injury which still was not confirmed then, the boxer said, "I think my jaw is broke by the way... it's definitely broke. A nice ass-whooping from one of the best to ever do it. We're going to heal the broken jaw, fight someone my weight and go for the cruiserweight world title".

Jake Paul is currently recovering from the surgery after which he will take a short break from fighting.