Lorde unhappy with Spotify’s "About the Song" feature, slams the streaming platform's AI

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, has slammed Spotify's "About the Song" AI feature for providing wrong information about her song, Current Affairs.
On Thursday, Lorde expressed her anger and disappointment after Spotify's "About the Song" AI feature let her down. The musician took to her Instagram Stories called out the streaming platform for the erroneous feature.
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter writer wrote, "I’m going to go out on a limb and say we don’t want this. Not only is this inaccurate (not the song i did that in) but reducing a song to an ai generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation imo. At least make it possible for artists to opt out please."
The "About the Song" feature on Spotify is a new beta feature that was only available for a few users in February this year. It gathers information about various songs and tracks by compiling data and information from third-party sources.
In her Instagram Story Lorde shared a screenshot of the information that the AI feature provided about her song Current Affairs on Spotify to strengthen her argument.
The generated information read, "On her Ultrasound World Tour, Lorde turns Current Affairs into a full-on performance piece, stripping down to underwear while a dancer pours water over her stomach so the song plays out like the shower scene she talks about on stage."
With her blunt statement, Lorde made it clear that this was not the song she had performed to in the manner described. This incident reveals how prone to errors AI is and the risk of increased misinformation such platforms pose.
AI summaries have become a common feature across streaming platforms, apps and websites but they continue to face criticism for the erroneous outputs they frequently provide.
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