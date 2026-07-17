Lorde unhappy with Spotify’s "About the Song" feature, slams the streaming platform's AI

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter writer wrote, "I’m going to go out on a limb and say we don’t want this. Not only is this inaccurate (not the song i did that in) but reducing a song to an ai generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation imo. At least make it possible for artists to opt out please."

The "About the Song" feature on Spotify is a new beta feature that was only available for a few users in February this year. It gathers information about various songs and tracks by compiling data and information from third-party sources.

What did Spotify's AI feature say about Lorde's song?

In her Instagram Story Lorde shared a screenshot of the information that the AI feature provided about her song Current Affairs on Spotify to strengthen her argument.