Can AI find your perfect match? Hinge founder’s new dating app thinks so

Dating app burnout has reached an all-time high, with a staggering 78 percent of users reporting feeling completely drained by the endless cycle of swiping, ghosting and superficial connections. Spending nearly an hour every day scrolling through profiles rarely results in fulfilling relationships. Recognising that the current landscape is broken, the mastermind behind Hinge is stepping up to fix it with artificial intelligence.

All you need to know about Overtone, the new app by Hinge founder Justin McLeod

Justin McLeod, who stepped down as CEO of Hinge late last year, has successfully raised $18 million in seed funding for his brand-new venture, Overtone. The round secured major support from FirstMark Capital, Pace Capital, and Hinge parent company Match Group. However, those hoping for another platform to endlessly scroll through will be surprised to learn that Overtone is entirely profile-free.