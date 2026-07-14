Is that photo real? Here's how to check if an image is AI-generated

Once the screenshot has been uploaded, use the verification feature and ask a prompt such as, "Is this an AI-generated image?" The AI model will analyse the visual and provide its assessment within seconds.

The response typically explains whether the image appears to have been created using AI or if it is more likely to be an authentic photograph. In some cases, the tool may also point out visual inconsistencies, editing artefacts or other indicators that influenced its conclusion.

It is worth noting that no AI detector can guarantee 100 per cent accuracy. Sophisticated AI-generated images and heavily edited real photographs can sometimes produce uncertain or incorrect results. For that reason, it is best to use these tools as one part of a broader fact-checking process, especially when verifying viral images or content shared on social media.

If the image could have significant real-world consequences, for example, in news reporting, legal matters or public safety, it is advisable to cross-reference the findings with trusted sources, reverse image search tools and the original context in which the image first appeared.