Noah Kahan celebrates massive milestone as The Great Divide hits one billion Spotify streams

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has officially entered the elite streaming club once again. His fourth studio album, The Great Divide, reached one billion streams on Spotify, cementing his status as one of the most dominant forces in modern folk and Americana music.

A landmark for folk rock

The release took place in April 2026, and the album topped charts not only in the United Kingdom but also in the United States. Thus, The Great Divide managed to achieve the number one debut in both countries, receiving the highest first-week sales for a rock album in over ten years. Noah has managed to avoid the so-called ‘difficult fourth album syndrome’ because he released another successful body of work after a breakthrough era.