Noah Kahan celebrates massive milestone as The Great Divide hits one billion Spotify streams

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has officially entered the elite streaming club once again. His fourth studio album, The Great Divide, reached one billion streams on Spotify, cementing his status as one of the most dominant forces in modern folk and Americana music.
The release took place in April 2026, and the album topped charts not only in the United Kingdom but also in the United States. Thus, The Great Divide managed to achieve the number one debut in both countries, receiving the highest first-week sales for a rock album in over ten years. Noah has managed to avoid the so-called ‘difficult fourth album syndrome’ because he released another successful body of work after a breakthrough era.
The title track, Doors, and Porch Light were just some of the singles that caused a surge in popularity right after their release. It was enough to release songs from The Great Divide so that their tracks could occupy top positions on the streaming chart in the first week.
This album has been produced by the likes of Aaron Dessner and Gabe Simon, with the theme being about the experience of having stadium-sized popularity while still having at least one foot connected to their hometown life. The milestone of becoming a billionaire comes in the midst of the singer’s summer stadium tour around North America in completely packed stadiums such as Wrigley Field and Citi Field.