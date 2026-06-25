Samad Khan and Bharath on new single Zakhmi, heartbreak, indie music and taking Indian sounds global

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Samad I got inspired by a beat I heard on YouTube, and then I picked up my guitar and wrote and composed the first half of the song. After that, I wanted somebody to produce it, so I reached out to Bharath. He was like, “Sure, bro. Just come over and we’ll do it.”

I went to his place, and we worked on the song overnight. The next morning, he had to head off to his MBA classes, while I went back home to Gurgaon. Then we met again that night and even shot a music video for the song, although we never ended up releasing it.

That’s actually how we started making music together. It was the first song we ever made as a team, and it was such a beautiful process. It felt like we were completely in sync from the very beginning. Nothing felt forced or unnatural, and we both knew we were creating something special.

Bharath: Zakhmi is actually the first song that Samad and I wrote together. It wasn’t really something we planned—it was one of those natural, organic collaborations: two young guys just jamming. Samad already had a verse and the hook written from before, and while we were jamming, we ended up writing the whole track, even going on to record and mix it in under 24 hours.

We were very proud of ourselves, so of course we decided to take it up a notch and shoot some videos the same day as well. We ended up not sleeping for 48 hours, but we were a whole lot happier with ourselves.

So yeah, Zakhmi might be a heartbreak story lyrically, but for us it told us this duo is here to stay and conquer.