Vaibhav Modi on Teri Adaa and reimagining the modern ghazal

Some creative partnerships begin in studios, while others begin somewhere far less expected. For lyricist, writer and producer Vaibhav Modi, his association with singer Papon began with a chance conversation in an elevator in 2012 and eventually led to songs like Khumaar and Tauba. More than a decade later, the two are back with Teri Adaa, the first release from Sar-e-Shaam, a new ghazal EP that finds playfulness, wit and romance in a genre often associated with heartbreak. The new release also marks another chapter in a creative partnership that has grown over a decade, with two more songs set to follow. Vaibhav chats with us about the making of Teri Adaa, collaborating with Papon, and bringing the ghazal closer to a new generation.