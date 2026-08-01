Iqlipse Nova talks commitment, vulnerability, and the six-month journey behind his latest release

Turning his gaze towards a kind of love that is rarely celebrated in popular music today — the long-lasting kind — singer-songwriter Deepanshu Raj, popularly known as Iqlipse Nova releases his latest single Aakhri Saans with Aditya A. Moving beyond the butterflies of new romance, the track is rooted in reassurance, commitment and the promise of being there through life’s uncertainties. Born from a thought-provoking idea and refined over six months, Aakhri Saans finds the independent artiste at his most introspective. In this conversation, he speaks about the inspiration behind the song, the lyric that unlocked its story, his songwriting process, and why authenticity remains the foundation of his music.

Iqlipse Nova releases Aakhri Saans — a single born from a thought-provoking idea and refined over six months

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