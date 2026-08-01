Iqlipse Nova talks commitment, vulnerability, and the six-month journey behind his latest release
Turning his gaze towards a kind of love that is rarely celebrated in popular music today — the long-lasting kind — singer-songwriter Deepanshu Raj, popularly known as Iqlipse Nova releases his latest single Aakhri Saans with Aditya A. Moving beyond the butterflies of new romance, the track is rooted in reassurance, commitment and the promise of being there through life’s uncertainties. Born from a thought-provoking idea and refined over six months, Aakhri Saans finds the independent artiste at his most introspective. In this conversation, he speaks about the inspiration behind the song, the lyric that unlocked its story, his songwriting process, and why authenticity remains the foundation of his music.
Iqlipse Nova releases Aakhri Saans — a single born from a thought-provoking idea and refined over six months
Excerpts:
Aakhri Saans is a powerful title. What sparked the song?
One of my friends once told me that she had read somewhere that if a person takes God’s name with their last breath, they attain heaven. That thought stayed with me. I started wondering, can someone love their partner so deeply that, in their final moment, they instinctively take their partner’s name instead, even if it costs them heaven? That question became the seed of Aakhri Saans.
Why did you choose to write about staying in love rather than falling in love?
Most love songs are about the excitement of falling in love. I wanted to write about what comes after that. To me, real love isn’t tested when everything is perfect; it’s tested when things get difficult and staying becomes a choice.
Was there a lyric that unlocked the entire song?
The first line Aditya and I wrote was, ‘Na jaane kyun mujhse tu rehti khafa hai, soch ke humare kal ka.’ That reassurance — ‘Main yahin hoon na’ — became the heart of the song.
What was the songwriting process behind Aakhri Saans?
The melody was ready, but the lyrics weren’t. It took us almost six months to find the right emotion. We kept refining the lyrics until every line felt honest.
How do you evolve your sound while maintaining your sonic identity?
I honestly don’t overthink it. I just try to make music that I genuinely love and stay honest with what I’m feeling. If you’re authentic with your emotions, your sonic identity takes care of itself.
The production feels restrained and intimate. Was that deliberate?
Absolutely. We went through three different production versions before finalising this one. The lyrics are the heart of the single, so I didn’t want the production to overpower them.
Do your songs usually come from personal experiences?
Yes, almost always. Most of my songs come from my own lived experiences. Even when they aren’t my stories, they’re inspired by people very close to me.
Has the rise of short-form content changed your songwriting?
It has changed the way I present my music, but not the way I write it. For me, the song always comes first. Short-form content can help someone discover your music, but it’s the song that makes them stay.
Do emotions like heartbreak come more naturally to you as a writer?
Not really. I write about whatever emotion feels strongest at that point in my life. My dream is to write about every emotion mankind has ever experienced.
What do you hope listeners take away from Aakhri Saans?
More than anything, I hope it makes people feel secure. If this song can make even one person feel a little more reassured, a little more loved, I think it has done its job. At its heart, Aakhri Saans is simply a promise that says, ‘I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere.’
Aakhri Saans is now streaming on all major platforms.
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