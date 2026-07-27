A new haunt in Financial District where mood-led cocktails and delicious bites come together naturally

Every city deserves that one neighbourhood bar — the place where the bartender remembers your usual, where playlists become part of the conversation, and where good food matters just as much as good drinks. Bar Stormy arrives to the city with exactly that ambition. It’s cosy, cultured and inviting — the kind of place that makes settling in for the evening feel effortless.

Bar Stormy brings a cosy, cassette-lined neighbourhood vibe to Nanakramguda, pairing mood-based cocktails with inventive comfort plates that feel both local and nostalgic

The first south Indian outing from award-winning bartender-owner duo Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, the minds behind some of Delhi’s most iconic bars, the spot takes its name from the drink Dark ’n stormy. But beyond the nautical inspiration, everything here feels distinctly local. Vintage cassette tapes line the back bar, warm red lamps soften the room, and the compact bar station, designed by Yangdup himself, is built for seamless service.