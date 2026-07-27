A new haunt in Financial District where mood-led cocktails and delicious bites come together naturally

Every city deserves that one neighbourhood bar — the place where the bartender remembers your usual, where playlists become part of the conversation, and where good food matters just as much as good drinks. Bar Stormy arrives to the city with exactly that ambition. It’s cosy, cultured and inviting — the kind of place that makes settling in for the evening feel effortless.
The first south Indian outing from award-winning bartender-owner duo Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, the minds behind some of Delhi’s most iconic bars, the spot takes its name from the drink Dark ’n stormy. But beyond the nautical inspiration, everything here feels distinctly local. Vintage cassette tapes line the back bar, warm red lamps soften the room, and the compact bar station, designed by Yangdup himself, is built for seamless service.
The cocktail menu is refreshingly fun, using a ‘mood meter’ instead of simply listing ingredients. Whether you’re feeling Homesick, Nostalgia or Euphoria, there’s a drink to match your mood. We kicked things off with the Stormy hot mess, a cocktail inspired by the warm, nutty notes of a salan. Tequila is layered with peanut butter, guava, green chillies and roasted sesame. Fruity at first sip before unfolding into gentle spice and earthy nuttiness, it perfectly captures the bar’s playful approach to flavour.
A classic bar snack followed in the form of the Wai Wai bhel. The instant noodle favourite gets tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, coriander, chilli and lime, transforming it into a crunchy, tangy and delightfully addictive plate that’s made for sharing over drinks. The Imli & tuna crudo balances freshness with bold flavours. Silky slices of tuna are paired with tamarind milk, avocado, red onion, chilli and puffed rice, allowing the fish’s natural sweetness to shine.
For something more substantial, the Hummus & warm pita with smoked chicken skewers is hearty without feeling heavy. Creamy hummus meets smoky, tender chicken in a combination that’s simple, satisfying and flavourful. Then came the Hangover chow mein bowl, a love letter to Indian-Chinese comfort food. Familiar, saucy and packed with the flavours we grew up craving, it reminds you why classics never go out of style. The Southern storm, Vodka infused with toasted rice, mustard seeds and curry leaves creates a savoury, aromatic cocktail that manages to capture the essence of south India.
Don’t leave without dessert. The Ragi sticky toffee pudding, earthy ragi with a warm dark rum toffee sauce flambéed tableside and poured generously over the pudding. The brief burst of theatre gives way to a rich dessert that’s every bit as satisfying as it is dramatic.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500++.
4 pm to 12 am on weekdays & 4 pm to 1 am on weekends.
At Nanakramguda.
Mail ID: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulgexpress