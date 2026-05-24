At this Coimbatore resto-bar, every drink plays its own Jazz note

There's something disorienting about walking into The Crimson for the first time, and we mean that as a compliment. Mirrors line the walls, bouncing light and shadow into each other, making the intimate space feel like it extends infinitely. The bar counter seats about twenty, there are two private dining rooms tucked away, two smoking lounges, and the whole room caps at 75 covers. It shouldn't feel expansive. And yet, it does. When we visited, SZA's Kill Bill was bleeding softly into the air, followed by Steve Lacy and Harry Styles. The music, like the décor, was doing something intentional, setting a mood before a single drink had been ordered.
Coimbatore's most atmospheric resto-bar turns one with a cocktail menu that hits every note
This is precisely the point. "We didn't want to open just another bar," says Neha Satish, Project Director at The Crimson. "We wanted to build a mood. A space where people could slow down, listen, discover new sounds, and engage with thoughtfully crafted food and drinks."
One year in, they've done exactly that.
The menu, both food and drink, takes its cues from cinema and music, and the conceits are worn lightly enough that they feel like conversation starters rather than gimmicks. Movies are woven into the cocktail names, and it works; you find yourself leaning across the table going wait, is this the Inception one?
We started with Shaken Not Stirred, a bold tribute to Bond's Vesper Martini, built with truffle-washed vodka, Lillet and a popcorn cordial, finished with white chocolate. It is bitter, sweet and carries that unmistakable, almost ghostly fragrance of truffle through every sip. It caters to all your senses simultaneously, and it is, without question, a must-order.
The Red Eye came next, vodka, tomato, watermelon, and the fire of bhut jolokia, served with beer foam and gherkin brine. An interesting experiment with one of the world's most punishing chillies, and one that has genuinely paid off. The heat builds slowly and the brine cuts right through it.
Then came the Wes Anderson drink, green pea liqueur, green chilli tincture, coconut and tamarind jaggery, crowned with cranberry air in that very specific shade of Grand Budapest pink. A gorgeous, slightly kooky thing. Though we'll admit they aren't total sticklers for Anderson's rigorous symmetry, it had a kicky, untamed fizz to it. We found that charming.
The Silent Note, a tequila-based drink with guava, coconut, mango and lemongrass, was the warmest and most immediately comforting of the lot. Boozy mango done right. And the Banana Daiquiri was exactly what it should be, silky, not cloying, and better than you expect.
As The Crimson marks its first anniversary, the bar is adding a refreshed cocktail menu inspired by the language of music itself. "Much like a jazz composition," Neha explains, "the menu plays with rhythm, tempo, harmony and improvisation, translating those ideas into flavour." The new additions push further into technique: miso-washed whiskey with chilli and chocolate banana liqueur, a blue cheese–washed gin paired with nori vermouth and long pepper, and a sesame-washed whiskey with beetroot cordial. Clarified cocktails, house ferments, savoury profiles, and ingredients like kokum, jamun, curry leaf and banana peel vermouth signal a bar that is genuinely in conversation with the more ambitious cocktail programmes in the country.
On the food side, we moved through the small plates with some enthusiasm. The Drunken Prawns were well-cooked, garlic-loaded and had a pleasing tang to them. The Pork Dumplings, pulled pork, spiced and hot, in a bao-style casing, served with chilli oil, were the kind of thing you finish before you've had a chance to think about it. The Toddy Shop Beef had a coconut oil base that was beautifully evident without being overwhelming, the spicing mellowed but not absent. Beef roast should have a bite, and this did.
A Pani Puri Competition sandwich, inspired by Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, of all things, arrived with spiced potatoes, channa, coriander, tamarind chutney, mozzarella, and pani puri crisps. A mellowed, wry take on the Bombay sandwich. The crisps are a very good touch. And the Ratatouille Pizza had a sauce that tasted genuinely of vegetables cooked into it, cheese used sparingly, a small kick hiding in the base. Even the pesto, which I will usually talk myself out of, was a convert-maker here.
Dessert was Pretty Woman, a strawberry and Champagne mascarpone tiramisu that lands squarely in boozy territory. Lovely if that's your thing; we still love our classic version.
"The cocktail programme is becoming more ingredient-forward and technique-driven," Neha says of the upcoming menu. "At The Crimson, cocktails are not just beverages. They are part of the performance."
Walking out, with the mirrors still doing their infinite thing and someone on the speakers singing softly about bad habits, that felt exactly right.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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