At this Coimbatore resto-bar, every drink plays its own Jazz note

There's something disorienting about walking into The Crimson for the first time, and we mean that as a compliment. Mirrors line the walls, bouncing light and shadow into each other, making the intimate space feel like it extends infinitely. The bar counter seats about twenty, there are two private dining rooms tucked away, two smoking lounges, and the whole room caps at 75 covers. It shouldn't feel expansive. And yet, it does. When we visited, SZA's Kill Bill was bleeding softly into the air, followed by Steve Lacy and Harry Styles. The music, like the décor, was doing something intentional, setting a mood before a single drink had been ordered.

Coimbatore's most atmospheric resto-bar turns one with a cocktail menu that hits every note

This is precisely the point. "We didn't want to open just another bar," says Neha Satish, Project Director at The Crimson. "We wanted to build a mood. A space where people could slow down, listen, discover new sounds, and engage with thoughtfully crafted food and drinks."

One year in, they've done exactly that.

The menu, both food and drink, takes its cues from cinema and music, and the conceits are worn lightly enough that they feel like conversation starters rather than gimmicks. Movies are woven into the cocktail names, and it works; you find yourself leaning across the table going wait, is this the Inception one?