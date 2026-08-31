Badshah calls his Marathi debut Chimna a love letter to Maharashtra

Talking about the song, Badshah said, “India’s regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. Chimna is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”

The accompanying music video has been shot entirely in Kolhapur and captures different aspects of everyday life in Maharashtra, including wedding processions, daily wage workers and mud wrestlers training at a traditional akhada. Marathi actress Neha Khan also features in the video.

For his Marathi debut, Badshah has collaborated with Bollywood playback singer Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar. The track has been produced by Hiten.