Isha Rikhi faces social media backlash over cryptic post about husband Badshah as fans question her long silence

Her note read, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

“Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

Taking to the comments section of her post, several fans of Badshah reacted to Rikhi’s statement and questioned her silence. Many users asked why she chose to speak up after such a long time, while some also shared their views on the matter.

One fan wrote, “Why didn't you speak from so long? Why didn't you posted when you got married to Badshah? When everything was done without informing the fans then what's the point of coming on social media now? It should be the same way you got married. Confidentially without anyone knowing that what's going in your life.”