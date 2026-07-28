Shilpa Shinde reveals she disowned her family in her will after being thrown out of home

According to the actress, her brother was influenced by his wife, while her mother was influenced by her brother, leading to circumstances that forced her to walk out of her home late at night.

"My mother didn't stop me because she was influenced by my brother. I am not saying this to gain sympathy," Shilpa said, highlighting that she is a self-respecting person and chose to leave rather than stay in an environment where she felt unwanted.

Shilpa further shared that whenever she visits Mumbai, she checks into a hotel instead of staying with her family. "I go to Mumbai and check in at a hotel. I tell people that a lot of guests have come home and that's why I need privacy. But I will never talk about it in my life," she said.

In one of the most startling revelations, the actress disclosed, "I have even written in my will that I have no relation with these people."

Explaining why she chose to participate in the reality show, Shilpa said, "If someone asks me why I am doing this show, I say that I don't want a home. I want to make a shelter home. That's why I am doing this show."