Akanksha Chamola defends Shilpa Shinde after shocking false harassment confession

The explosive entry of wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde into the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has ignited a fierce debate among the inmates. The drama peaked when co-host Riteish Deshmukh asked the contestants to share their personal opinions on Shilpa’s recent admission that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli a decade ago was entirely fabricated.

Akanksha Chamola defends Shilpa Shinde fake harassment case

While the majority of the house condemned the actions, arguing that false accusations can irreversibly ruin a person’s life, Akanksha Chamola stood alone in offering a sympathetic perspective. Akanksha clarified that she did not support the action itself but suggested that Shilpa must have felt helpless. She expressed that as a woman, she felt Shilpa was so cornered by a powerful individual with significant industry influence that she saw no other way out. Akanksha also pointed out that despite the bitter history, Shilpa continues to work with the same producer today.