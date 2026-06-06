Film body demands action as Shilpa Shinde confesses to fake sexual harassment allegations

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has sparked widespread controversy following her recent confession that she levelled false sexual harassment allegations against a television producer. In an interview with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, actress Shilpa disclosed that she had fabricated the case against the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer, Sanjay Kohli, in 2017, as a result of feeling backed into a corner over a monetary issue.
This confession has met with strong opposition from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), who have put out a stern statement regarding the case. According to AICWA, it is very harmful for the victim’s personal and family life when there are lies told against individuals for being sexually harassed. It also affects the credibility of those who face similar problems. AICWA has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate measures against actress Shilpa if the truth is found out.
The repercussions have only gotten worse, with a Delhi-based men’s rights group seeking to file an FIR against Shilpa under the Bombay police force. Industry friends like Pooja Bedi and Hina Khan have been quick to slam Shilpa for sullying the reputation of genuine occupational safety campaigns.
While the controversy keeps mounting, Shilpa seems to be undeterred. She uploaded a video to social media, accompanied by a provocative message to those who dared to question her. In response to all the negativity surrounding her, she maintained that she doesn’t need any backing from anybody in the business community and is least interested in defending herself, come what may. All this mess goes back to 2016, when Shilpa walked out of the hit sitcom over contractual disputes and unpaid money.