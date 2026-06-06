Film body demands action as Shilpa Shinde confesses to fake sexual harassment allegations

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has sparked widespread controversy following her recent confession that she levelled false sexual harassment allegations against a television producer. In an interview with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, actress Shilpa disclosed that she had fabricated the case against the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer, Sanjay Kohli, in 2017, as a result of feeling backed into a corner over a monetary issue.

Shilpa Shinde faces industry backlash after admitting to false harassment claims

This confession has met with strong opposition from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), who have put out a stern statement regarding the case. According to AICWA, it is very harmful for the victim’s personal and family life when there are lies told against individuals for being sexually harassed. It also affects the credibility of those who face similar problems. AICWA has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate measures against actress Shilpa if the truth is found out.