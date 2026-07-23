Is Badshah getting a divorce? Isha Rikhi's cryptic post sparks rumours

Has rapper-musician Badshah and his wife, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi already hit a rock-bottom? Well, Isha's latest Instagram post has sparked such a fresh speculation about their relationship. The actress shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah, and the post was accompanied by a cryptic note that has left social media wondering whether the couple have separated.
On Wednesday, Isha posted the montage with a caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji.
The montage opens with a clip from the couple's wedding, where they are seen exchanging varmalas. It also features several candid moments from their life together, including family photographs, a picture of Isha during what appears to be an emotional moment with Badshah taking a selfie, and a video of the rapper kissing his wife's cheek.
While Isha did not directly mention any relationship issues, both her caption and the nature of the video have fuelled speculation online.
The comments section further added to the buzz. Reacting to the post, actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong.” Actress Shruti Sodhi commented, “Lessons indeed.”
Fans also flooded the comments section with questions and messages of support. One user asked, “Kya hua hai? Aisa post hai? [What happened? Why this post?]” Another wrote, “I don't get this post. Can you pls explain?” Many others simply commented, “God bless.”
In March, when Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi shared a couple of pictures from the wedding, the news became public for the first time. The photographs showed Badshah and Isha taking part in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of their close family members.
Yet, fans have asked Isha time and again why they put post pictures together. Last month she even addressed the same during an "Ask Me Anything" session.
According to reports, Badshah met Isha at a mutual friend's party for the first time. The two gradually became close, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his separation from his first wife.
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 and remained together for eight years before finalising their divorce in 2020. They are parents to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.