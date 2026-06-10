Who is the unidentified woman holding hands with Badshah in his latest viral post?

It seems the latest mysterious woman of Badshah has indeed managed to shake up the world of celebrities and stars in India. After taking a breather from his luxurious and glamorous lifestyle as one of the hottest rappers of Bollywood, Badshah posted some pictures in which the artist can be seen holding hands with an unknown woman in a rustic and idyllic field. While the woman’s face cannot be seen in the photographs, the fans of the rapper have started discussing her identity with a fervour while analysing every bit of information available.

Badshah mystery woman Instagram post sparks massive internet frenzy

Fueling all the speculations even more, the singer posted an insightful caption to his images saying, “the universe has its own strange way of introducing new people into your life.” These words instantly revived rumors regarding a potential romance between the artist and Hania Amir, who is well-known among Pakistani audience. Immediately, users filled the comments of the post with tags of the actress and analysed every appearance of the couple where they could be seen playing around together in a very close manner. Neither Badshah nor Hania said anything on their alleged relationship on any of the social media accounts.