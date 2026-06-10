No CGI! Real puppy cast as Scooby-Doo in the new live-action series! Watch the video
Scooby-Doo is back with a brand-new live-action series, Scooby-Doo: Origins, and fans can't stop talking about one major change: Scooby himself! For the first time in the franchise's history, the beloved mystery-solving Great Dane will be played by a real puppy instead of a CGI character. The adorable chocolate-brown Great Dane, complete with Scooby's iconic teal collar, has already stolen the spotlight in the first teaser. Interestingly, Hollywood has a long history of making real dogs stars, with unforgettable performances in films like Hachi: A Dog's Tale, The Art of Racing in the Rain, A Dog's Purpose, and Marley & Me. What do you think about this exciting change? Will a real-life Scooby make the reboot even better? Let us know in the comments!