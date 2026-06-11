Are Badshah and Isha Rikhi really married?

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has finally put months of speculation to rest by confirming her marriage to rapper-singer Badshah by sharing their first official picture together as husband and wife.
During an AMA session on her social media account, she was flooded with questions from curious fans on social media demanding her for answers on her marriage with the rapper.
During an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Isha found herself answering many questions related to her personal life, particularly her relationship with Badshah.
Fans were seen repeatedly questioning why the couple was not following each other on Instagram and why she had never posted a picture with him despite reports of their marriage circulating for months.
Sharing a screenshot of one such question, a fan asked, “Why u haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U r his wife not even a single pic. (sic.)”
Soon after, Isha shared what appears to be the couple’s first official post-marriage picture. In the picture, the actress is seen sitting on Badshah’s lap while hugging him affectionately.
Responding to the growing curiosity, Isha wrote, “I'm officially being flooded with questions like, 'Are you married?', 'Are you married to Badshah?', 'Why don't you follow each other?' and 'Why don't you post pictures together?'”
She then confirmed the rumours once and for all, writing, “Yes, I am married.”
Addressing the most frequently asked question regarding their social media activity, the actress said, “Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them as soon as possible,” adding a laughing emoticon.
The discussion gained traction after Badshah had shared a series of romantic photographs and wedding pictures featuring a mystery woman on social media. While neither of them had publicly addressed their relationship until now, Isha chose to set the record straight during the interactive session on her social media account.
In March, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi had shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram that appeared to be from the couple’s wedding celebrations.