Are Badshah and Isha Rikhi really married?

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has finally put months of speculation to rest by confirming her marriage to rapper-singer Badshah by sharing their first official picture together as husband and wife.

Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi shares first official husband-wife pic after fans pressurise her for answers

During an AMA session on her social media account, she was flooded with questions from curious fans on social media demanding her for answers on her marriage with the rapper.

During an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Isha found herself answering many questions related to her personal life, particularly her relationship with Badshah.