From Phillauri to The India House: How Shashwat Sachdev keeps reinventing his sound

A

I think it reflects many things at once. A lot of the music we have grown up with is genuinely exceptional. It has lived with people for years, sometimes for generations. But the younger generation may not always accept it in its original language, because their listening habits have changed. Their sound world is different. So sometimes a recreation becomes nostalgia. Sometimes it becomes commercial caution. Sometimes it becomes a way of speaking to a younger audience in their own language. And sometimes, honestly, it is just a creative choice.

For me, the only time it makes sense is when it is true to the film. If it comes from the emotion of the story, then it has dignity. But if it is only being used to control the audience from the outside, then you can feel that also. In our case, when we worked on Dhurandhar, it was never about audience demand or commercial caution. It was not even nostalgia in that obvious way. It came from the style of the world we were building. A recreated sound must earn its place in the film, otherwise it remains only a memory being borrowed.