Indian Composer Shashwat Sachdev collaborates with Hans Zimmer

Indian composer, Shashwat Sachdev, who is known for his tracks in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood collaborated with none other than Hans Zimmer.

The two worked together to compose the title theme of Virdee, a British television thriller.

Hans Florian Zimmer, a two-time Oscar winning German film composer is known for his iconic work and scores in films like Interstellar, Inception, The Lion King and more.

Shashwat Sachdev and Hans Zimmer join hands to compose the title theme of BBC series, Virdee

It is a moment of pride and a career highlight for Indian composer, Shashwat Sachdev to have been able to work with legendary music composer, Hans Zimmer.