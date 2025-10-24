Indian Composer Shashwat Sachdev collaborates with Hans Zimmer

Indian composer, Shashwat Sachdev, who is known for his tracks in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood collaborated with none other than Hans Zimmer.
The two worked together to compose the title theme of Virdee, a British television thriller.
Hans Florian Zimmer, a two-time Oscar winning German film composer is known for his iconic work and scores in films like Interstellar, Inception, The Lion King and more.
It is a moment of pride and a career highlight for Indian composer, Shashwat Sachdev to have been able to work with legendary music composer, Hans Zimmer.
Talking about the opportunity, Shashwat said in a statement, "The joy of composing across continents is realising that good sound doesn't need translation -- it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it's still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath -- a reminder that music isn't made, it's remembered".
He further said, "Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey—and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into".
Hans Zimmer has already collaborated with an Indian artist, that too for an Indian film. The German composer worked with A.R. Rahman to compose the score of Ramayana, marking his Bollywood debut. Ramayana, which is supposed to be released in two-parts has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Virdee is a British crime thriller with a large Asian cast. It casts Staz Nair as the lead, Detective Harry Virdee.