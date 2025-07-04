AR Rahman drops selfie with Hans Zimmer, sparks excitement over Ramayana soundtrack

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated epic Ramayana has officially kicked off its promotional wave with the unveiling of the first look, sending fans across the internet into a frenzy. The visual tease offered a dramatic glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who portray the mythological icons Lord Ram and Ravana. While the cinematic aesthetics and star power were enough to generate buzz, what truly set social media ablaze was the unexpected musical twist of the collaboration between Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Shortly after the first look made headlines, A.R. Rahman shared a surprise treat on Instagram, a selfie with none other than Hans Zimmer himself. The photo, likely taken during a studio session, featured the two music legends flashing warm smiles. Rahman kept the caption minimal but impactful: “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.” That one photo was enough to send the internet into overdrive.
Within moments, the post began trending. Singer Armaan Malik summed up what many were feeling, calling them “legends” in the comments. Fans flooded the post with admiration and awe, with one writing, “Two titans cooking up something colossal… waiting for the blast now!” Another user simply declared it “Frame of the decade,” while others described the collaboration as “iconic” and “unbelievable.” Actor Lauren Gottlieb echoed the sentiment, also calling the moment “iconic.”
Hans Zimmer, regarded as one of the most influential film composers in the world, is best known for scoring Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk, and more. He has two Academy Awards under his belt — one for The Lion King (1994) and another for Dune (2021), and has been nominated twelve times. His work spans a vast range of cinematic genres, with credits including Pirates of the Caribbean, Sherlock Holmes, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Dark Knight Rises.
With Zimmer and Rahman possibly scoring Ramayana, expectations for the film’s soundtrack have already reached mythological proportions.