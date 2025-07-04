AR Rahman drops selfie with Hans Zimmer, sparks excitement over Ramayana soundtrack

Shortly after the first look made headlines, A.R. Rahman shared a surprise treat on Instagram, a selfie with none other than Hans Zimmer himself. The photo, likely taken during a studio session, featured the two music legends flashing warm smiles. Rahman kept the caption minimal but impactful: “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.” That one photo was enough to send the internet into overdrive.

Within moments, the post began trending. Singer Armaan Malik summed up what many were feeling, calling them “legends” in the comments. Fans flooded the post with admiration and awe, with one writing, “Two titans cooking up something colossal… waiting for the blast now!” Another user simply declared it “Frame of the decade,” while others described the collaboration as “iconic” and “unbelievable.” Actor Lauren Gottlieb echoed the sentiment, also calling the moment “iconic.”