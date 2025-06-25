AR Rahman joins Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton show in Paris; new track Yaara debuts on the runway

“It was fun working with @pharrell on the track Yaara for @louisvuitton,” Rahman captioned the post, adding the hashtag #ParisFashionWeek. The video, now circulating widely, offers a glimpse into the show’s vibrant energy and the seamless integration of high fashion with global music. This marks Rahman’s first collaboration with Louis Vuitton — a brand that has increasingly embraced diverse creative voices under Pharrell’s direction. The track Yaara, true to AR Rahman’s signature style, weaves cinematic strings with layered synths and world beat rhythms. Though not yet officially released on streaming platforms, the teaser hints at a genre-fluid soundscape — fitting for a show that celebrated heritage with futurism.

Pharrell’s menswear showcase, staged at the UNESCO headquarters, paid tribute to “global unity and cross-cultural conversation” — a theme echoed in the music. Rahman’s involvement adds weight to this vision, reinforcing the ongoing confluence of East and West on luxury’s biggest platforms. While no release date has been announced for Yaara, fans are already clamouring for the full version. With Rahman’s rare appearance at Paris Fashion Week the moment is being hailed as a cultural crossover worth remembering.