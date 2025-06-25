SS Rajamouli joins Kojima’s universe in viral Death Stranding 2 cameo

In the game, Mr Rajamouli plays ‘The Adventurer,’ while Karthikeya appears as ‘The Adventurer’s Son.’ Early access players spotted the duo began sharing clips and screenshots of their characters online. Though brief, their appearances has already made waves across both the gaming and film communities

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the follow-up to Kojima’s critically acclaimed 2019 title and is set for a global release on PlayStation 5 on June 26. Known for blending stunning visuals with cinematic storytelling, Kojima’s games often feature celebrity cameos. This time, however, it’s a major Indian film director entering Kojima’s universe, a move that fans say symbolises India’s growing global footprint in pop culture.

Mr Rajamouli and Kojima’s creative connection dates back to 2022, when the Indian director visited Japan during the release of RRR and toured Kojima’s studio. In April this year, Kojima shared a virtual meeting photo with Mr Rajamouli and Karthikeya, hinting at something special brewing. ‘Beyond excited for this,’ Karthikeya had written in response.