Ash King on new monsoon track ‘Dhadke Ye’, AR Rahman’s life-changing advice, and his journey from London to Bollywood

They say the rain cleanses one's soul and washes away worries. Or a song about rain could do just the same! Finding solace in the rain, popular playback singer Ash King, is out with his next single, Dhadke Ye, composed by his friend and fellow artiste Payal Dev. "It’s a monsoon-themed track, produced by Aditya Dev with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. The song holds a special place for me as it marks the first time Payal and I are collaborating — despite knowing each other for over a decade,"he says.
The singer, who has in his armour, chartbusters like Suno Aisha (Aisha), Aunty Ji (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu), Baarish (Half Girlfriend), Nazar Na Lag Jaaye (Stree), Zoom Zoom (Radhe), to name a few, tells us that his first playback singing experience (Dil Gira Dafatan from Delhi-6) was surreal and overwhelming. "I was discovered by none other than AR Rahman, which has been nothing short of a divine blessing in my life. He didn’t just give me a break — he gave me a career. It was his belief in me that took me from working at a call centre in London to recording songs for Indian cinema at the highest level. That moment marked the beginning of my journey into playback singing, and my resume, my life, and my dream all took shape because of his support."
He adds, "Until Delhi-6, I had only recorded music in home studios with friends – makeshift setups, bedroom equipment, and casual jams. Suddenly, I found myself inside a professional studio, recording a track with the legendary AR Rahman. I was so intimidated by the environment and the responsibility that I actually offered to reimburse the flight ticket and return to London because I felt completely out of place. One piece of advice from Rahman sir that has stayed with me ever since is the importance of conserving your voice and mental energy. He noticed how much I talked and gently reminded me that talking uses up the same energy I need to sing. That wisdom taught me to rest both my voice and mind before recording – a practice I follow religiously to this day."
Being born and brought up in the UK, ask Ash how he managed to stay connected with his roots and pat comes the reply. "Through my Indian household, where music was ever-present! My family ensured that I remained deeply connected to our cultural heritage. Legends of Indian music echoed through our home constantly — cassettes, vinyl records, and CDs formed the soundtrack of my childhood. I also played the dholak with my father during bhajans and Navratri celebrations. These experiences laid the foundation for my musical journey. Later, platforms like YouTube expanded my world even further, allowing me to explore music from across the globe while staying rooted in tradition."
So how does he prepare when working with different music composers? “Every composer brings their own unique flavour and creative vision. My preparation involves understanding how they imagine my voice adding to their work. For instance, when I collaborate with Pritam, he often seeks a positive, love-filled energy in my voice. Whereas with Sachin-Jigar, they usually want me to tap into a smooth R&B vibe — a mix of swag and romantic charm. Tuning into each composer’s wavelength is key to delivering what they’re looking for.”
Ash admits that the most challenging project he’s worked on so far is Bandook Meri Laila (A Gentleman). “It was the first time I was asked to sing a Punjabi R&B track — a genre I had never explored. I wasn’t even sure it could work, and honestly, I’d never heard a song like it before, nor since. The unfamiliar style pushed me to take creative risks and explore a new vocal space.”
Having sung in English, Hindi, and Bengali, Ash is clear about his preferred language for playback singing. “Hindi would be my first choice — it’s the language I’ve had the most experience with professionally. As a listener, Bengali is my favourite because of its poetic and emotional depth. That said, I’ve had the privilege of singing in eight different Indian languages. Ironically, despite English being my first language, I’ve never recorded a full song in it yet!”
These days, Ash is focused on live performances — an experience he finds deeply fulfilling. “I’ve been performing live quite often recently, and there’s nothing like the energy of a live audience. Hearing people sing my songs back to me is a powerful reminder of music’s impact. It creates an immediate, irreplaceable connection.
“I always say there are two microphones that truly matter in my life: the one in the studio and the one on stage. The studio mic preserves my voice for the future, while the stage mic allows me to transmit that energy directly to the audience. Both are vital — and the hardest part of this journey has simply been reaching those mics.”