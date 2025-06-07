Ash King on new monsoon track ‘Dhadke Ye’, AR Rahman’s life-changing advice, and his journey from London to Bollywood

The singer, who has in his armour, chartbusters like Suno Aisha (Aisha), Aunty Ji (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu), Baarish (Half Girlfriend), Nazar Na Lag Jaaye (Stree), Zoom Zoom (Radhe), to name a few, tells us that his first playback singing experience (Dil Gira Dafatan from Delhi-6) was surreal and overwhelming. "I was discovered by none other than AR Rahman, which has been nothing short of a divine blessing in my life. He didn’t just give me a break — he gave me a career. It was his belief in me that took me from working at a call centre in London to recording songs for Indian cinema at the highest level. That moment marked the beginning of my journey into playback singing, and my resume, my life, and my dream all took shape because of his support."

He adds, "Until Delhi-6, I had only recorded music in home studios with friends – makeshift setups, bedroom equipment, and casual jams. Suddenly, I found myself inside a professional studio, recording a track with the legendary AR Rahman. I was so intimidated by the environment and the responsibility that I actually offered to reimburse the flight ticket and return to London because I felt completely out of place. One piece of advice from Rahman sir that has stayed with me ever since is the importance of conserving your voice and mental energy. He noticed how much I talked and gently reminded me that talking uses up the same energy I need to sing. That wisdom taught me to rest both my voice and mind before recording – a practice I follow religiously to this day."