Singer Charulatha Mani’s PhD in Opera leads to a dream collaboration with AR Rahman

Back in 2019–20, while pursuing a PhD in 17th-century Italian opera at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University in Australia, Charulatha began uploading her Isai Payanam series on YouTube, exploring connections between ragas in classical and film music. In December 2023, while in Chennai for the Margazhi season, she received a message from Rahman, “Will you come meet me today?”

After her concert, she visited his studio — expecting a quick chat — and was surprised to find Mani Ratnam, lyricist Karthik Netha, and AR Rahman waiting. Minutes later, she was recording what would become her dream song.“I didn’t even know I was going to sing that night,” she says. “But everything just fell into place.”

Charulatha’s training in early Italian opera helped with a vocal technique, particularly a tremolo — a quivering, emotional vibrato — that Rahman loved for the lullaby.