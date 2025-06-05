As Thug Life faces Karnataka ban amid language row, fans defy order with 42 km travel

Director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film, Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, has been banned in Karnataka. The ban comes after a controversial statement made by Kamal Haasan on a promotional tour that Kannada is born from Tamil and his refusal to tender an apology. In spite of the setback, Kamal’s die-hard fans are showing steadfast loyalty, with a large number going as far as 42 km to Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to watch the Thursday release of the film.
The row was sparked after Kamal’s comment at an audio launch function in Chennai caused widespread outrage among pro-Kannada elements. Even the Karnataka High Court joined the debate, opting that a single apology would have settled the issue, and even questioning Kamal’s qualifications as a linguist or historian.
Yet the actor has stood firm, saying his initial statement was “made out of love” and later “misinterpreted”. He has gone on to write a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), describing his anguish at the misunderstanding and making a claim for the rich heritage of the Kannada language.
Bucking the ban, social networking has been flooded with photos and videos of ecstatic fans celebrating Thug Life’s release. A fan named One X posted a clip of firecrackers outside a Hosur theatre, writing, “Thuglife is banned in Karnataka, but no one can stop our love for Kamal Haasan. All the fans in Bangalore are gathered here in Hosur!” On Reddit, fans from Bengaluru even requested assurance regarding their safety while going to Hosur, being assured that it would be safe due to the presence of Karnataka-registered vehicles in the Tamil Nadu town.
Thug Life is an important reunion for Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, their first one in close to four decades after the 1987 classic, Nayakan. The movie also has an exciting cast that includes Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.