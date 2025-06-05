As Thug Life faces Karnataka ban amid language row, fans defy order with 42 km travel

Director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film, Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, has been banned in Karnataka. The ban comes after a controversial statement made by Kamal Haasan on a promotional tour that Kannada is born from Tamil and his refusal to tender an apology. In spite of the setback, Kamal’s die-hard fans are showing steadfast loyalty, with a large number going as far as 42 km to Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to watch the Thursday release of the film.

What is the controversy all about?

The row was sparked after Kamal’s comment at an audio launch function in Chennai caused widespread outrage among pro-Kannada elements. Even the Karnataka High Court joined the debate, opting that a single apology would have settled the issue, and even questioning Kamal’s qualifications as a linguist or historian.

Yet the actor has stood firm, saying his initial statement was “made out of love” and later “misinterpreted”. He has gone on to write a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), describing his anguish at the misunderstanding and making a claim for the rich heritage of the Kannada language.