Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor shine in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, teaser out now
As the monsoon settles in, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan arrives like a breath of fresh air—a romantic musical drama that blends chance encounters, unspoken desires and heart-wrenching partings. The teaser for the film, unveiled today, gives a glimpse into a poignant tale starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor in a story that speaks the language of longing.
Here’s everything we know about Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s new film
Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, the film is directed by Santosh Singh and penned by Mansi Bagla. Slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025, the project is already creating a quiet buzz, with viewers responding warmly to its first look.
Set against the backdrop of rain-soaked streets, the teaser opens with a fleeting, almost fated meeting between two strangers. What follows is a narrative rich in atmosphere and emotional undercurrents—one where love finds its way not through dramatic declarations, but in silences, glances, and shared stillness. There are blindfolded dances, long drives, and quiet retreats that say more than words ever could.
While the teaser is careful not to give away the full arc of the story, it offers glimpses into a central conflict: a love that feels destined but is tested by timing, circumstance, and the weight of individual choices. Vikrant Massey—known for his emotionally resonant performances—appears in a more tender, vulnerable role this time, while Shanaya Kapoor, in her debut outing, delivers an impressive screen presence.
Visually, the film leans into a romantic palette—every frame thoughtfully composed to reflect inner emotion. The music, composed by Vishal Mishra, ties it all together, with melodies that linger long after the teaser ends.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is shaping up to be more than just another love story. With its emotionally immersive style, promising performances and striking visuals, the film could well be this season’s sleeper hit.