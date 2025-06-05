Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor shine in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, teaser out now

Visually, the film leans into a romantic palette—every frame thoughtfully composed to reflect inner emotion. The music, composed by Vishal Mishra, ties it all together, with melodies that linger long after the teaser ends.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is shaping up to be more than just another love story. With its emotionally immersive style, promising performances and striking visuals, the film could well be this season’s sleeper hit.