Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a trip down memory lane

Anil Kapoor, who played the overbearing patriarch Kamal Mehra, also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, he wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”

Few may know that director Zoya Akhtar initially envisioned the film as a sibling-centric story, aiming to present a sincere and grounded portrayal of a brother-sister bond. Collaborating with longtime creative partner Reema Kagti, Zoya developed the screenplay, while Farhan Akhtar contributed to the film’s sharp, witty dialogues.

Ten years on, Dil Dhadakne Do remains a beloved gem in Bollywood's modern cinematic landscape — a heartfelt reminder of love, identity, and the complexities of family.