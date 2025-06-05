Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a trip down memory lane

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed film Dil Dhadakne Do by sharing nostalgic highlights from its journey. Reflecting on a decade since its release, Akhtar took to Instagram to post a special video montage featuring memorable scenes from the movie. He captioned it: “Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the ensemble family drama hit theatres on June 5, 2015, and quickly became a fan favorite. Alongside Farhan Akhtar, the film featured powerhouse performances by Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma, with a unique voiceover narration by Aamir Khan. Farhan played Sunny Gill, the charming and principled journalist who shares a complicated romantic past with Priyanka Chopra’s character, Ayesha Mehra.
Dil Dhadakne Do follows the story of the Mehra family, a wealthy yet emotionally fractured clan that embarks on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Amid lavish celebrations and exotic locales, the family confronts long-standing issues, leading to emotional revelations and heartfelt reconciliations.
Anil Kapoor, who played the overbearing patriarch Kamal Mehra, also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, he wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”
Few may know that director Zoya Akhtar initially envisioned the film as a sibling-centric story, aiming to present a sincere and grounded portrayal of a brother-sister bond. Collaborating with longtime creative partner Reema Kagti, Zoya developed the screenplay, while Farhan Akhtar contributed to the film’s sharp, witty dialogues.
Ten years on, Dil Dhadakne Do remains a beloved gem in Bollywood's modern cinematic landscape — a heartfelt reminder of love, identity, and the complexities of family.