Cinema

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a trip down memory lane

A decade after its release, the beloved family drama continues to resonate as the cast reflects on laughter, love, and unforgettable moments from the film
Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a trip down memory lane
A poster of Dil Dhadakne Do
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed film Dil Dhadakne Do by sharing nostalgic highlights from its journey. Reflecting on a decade since its release, Akhtar took to Instagram to post a special video montage featuring memorable scenes from the movie. He captioned it: “Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”

10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do: Farhan Akhtar and cast revisit the iconic family cruise

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the ensemble family drama hit theatres on June 5, 2015, and quickly became a fan favorite. Alongside Farhan Akhtar, the film featured powerhouse performances by Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma, with a unique voiceover narration by Aamir Khan. Farhan played Sunny Gill, the charming and principled journalist who shares a complicated romantic past with Priyanka Chopra’s character, Ayesha Mehra.

Dil Dhadakne Do follows the story of the Mehra family, a wealthy yet emotionally fractured clan that embarks on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Amid lavish celebrations and exotic locales, the family confronts long-standing issues, leading to emotional revelations and heartfelt reconciliations.

Anil Kapoor, who played the overbearing patriarch Kamal Mehra, also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, he wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.”

Few may know that director Zoya Akhtar initially envisioned the film as a sibling-centric story, aiming to present a sincere and grounded portrayal of a brother-sister bond. Collaborating with longtime creative partner Reema Kagti, Zoya developed the screenplay, while Farhan Akhtar contributed to the film’s sharp, witty dialogues.

Ten years on, Dil Dhadakne Do remains a beloved gem in Bollywood's modern cinematic landscape — a heartfelt reminder of love, identity, and the complexities of family.

For more updates, join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a trip down memory lane
Farhan Akhtar urges sister Zoya to pick hints for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2’
Priyanka Chopra
Anushka Sharma
Ranveer Singh
Anil Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Dil Dhadkne Do

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com