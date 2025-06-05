Reducing calories from your diet may increase risk of depression, says study

Weight loss typically begins with reducing calories, but a new study finds this popular diet practice may have an unintended impact on your mental well-being. A research published June 3 in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health finds that low-calorie diets may raise the risk for depression, especially among men and those who are overweight.

How does reducing calories affect mental health?

The research, which examined health information from more than 28,500 US adults in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2007-2018), concluded that individuals following calorie-restrictive diets had significantly higher scores on depression symptom scales. The relation was even stronger for biological men and those with overweight status.

Dr Venkat Bhat, Lead Researcher and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, said, “Calorie-restricted diets were associated with higher depressive symptom scores, which contrasts with the findings of earlier controlled studies. Additionally, biological men and overweight people appear more vulnerable to the negative effects of restrictive eating.”

Scientists think that radically reducing calories can starve the brain of essential nutrients such as glucose and healthy fats, which are vital for mood and thinking. This can cause irritability, fatigue and depressive behavior.

These results contradict earlier controlled studies that implied low-calorie diets would boost mood. The scientists pointed out, however, that those studies were with supervised, properly planned diets, in contrast with the generally unsupervised and nutritionally poor real-life dieting habits. As the authors of the study put it,: “Diets low in carbohydrates (glucose) or fats (omega-3s) may theoretically worsen brain function and increase cognitive-affective symptoms, especially in men with greater nutritional needs.” The anger at weight loss frustration may also play a role in mental distress.

Though recognising the limitations of the study and the comparatively small observed impacts, Dr Sumantra Ray, executive director of the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health, said it “adds to the emerging evidence linking dietary patterns and mental health.”

For people who are going on a weight reduction programme, putting health of mind and nutritional equilibrium before caloric diminution is very important. Visiting a dietician or nutritionist prior to undertaking a restrictive diet is advised for a healthier regimen.