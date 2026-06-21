World Music Day 2026: Musician and Composer Prajna Dutta discusses his latest album, which spotlights the Baritone Ukulele

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My core mission was to dive headfirst into the true expressive potential of the baritone ukulele. It’s an instrument with an incredibly rich, warm voice, but it’s often boxed into a narrow identity. I wanted to show just how vast, versatile, and powerful it can really be.

Prelude to Prose is my take on the structure, discipline, and elegance of Western Classical music. Ole explores the fiery passion of Flamenco. Folklore focuses on simplicity, resonance, and the universal language of traditional music. Bossaball is a groove-driven dive into Bossa and Latin rhythms. Devi is a spiritual connection to my roots in Indian Classical music. En Garde explores Gypsy Jazz. Devil’s Own Blues revisits the soul of Blues and Roots.