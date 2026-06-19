World Music Day special: Rock band Parikrama reveals what it really takes to build a lifelong career in music as they turn 35

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Gaurav: Of course. As people, we evolve with time. The person you are at 18 is very different from the person you become at 36, there are a lot of changes in your perspective. You become calmer, and your approach to life becomes different. It is the same with musicians.

Subir: It is not that we have changed drastically. It wasn’t until we opened for Iron Maiden in Bengaluru in 2007 that we started writing heavier songs. We realised we’d be playing to a crowd full of metalheads. We didn’t know how they would react to our music, but luckily it turned out to be one of the most memorable shows of our lives. So yeah, we have matured over the years.

But a lot of our songs were always about social issues. We wrote a song in 1997 called Don’t Cut Me Down about deforestation, when people hardly knew the term. But It Rained was about the families of missing people based on a magazine article we had read long back. With Translucent Night, we tried to spread awareness about organ donation, which is badly needed in our country.

Even the new song we have written, In My Skin is about anxiety and what a person goes through inside. Nitin has written a trilogy of songs; Am I Dreaming, Tears of the Wizard and Demons of Time, that are based on The Lord of the Rings. So our songs are not just about social issues, but a lot more than that.