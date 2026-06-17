'We are the most famous couple on Instagram': Why every PM Modi-Giorgia Meloni meeting sparks a social media frenzy

When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni jokingly referred to herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most famous couple on Instagram" at the G7 Summit, the internet instantly knew what she meant. The remark was a nod to "Melodi", the viral nickname social media users coined for the two leaders after a series of widely shared selfies, videos and summit encounters.

What started as a light-hearted meme has since evolved into a global online phenomenon, with every Modi-Meloni interaction and has generated fresh jokes, fan edits and viral posts.

From G20 selfies to G7 banter: How PM Modi and Meloni became social media's favourite political duo

With massive digital followings and a keen understanding of online culture, PM Modi and Meloni know how to keep the internet talking.

In an era of personality-driven politics, the two leaders have leveraged social media to build a connection that extends well beyond diplomatic circles.

In an era where political leaders are increasingly judged not just by policy but also by their digital presence, the enduring popularity of "Melodi" tells us a lot about how key social media can be in reshaping modern political culture.