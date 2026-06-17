'We are the most famous couple on Instagram': Why every PM Modi-Giorgia Meloni meeting sparks a social media frenzy

When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni jokingly referred to herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most famous couple on Instagram" at the G7 Summit, the internet instantly knew what she meant. The remark was a nod to "Melodi", the viral nickname social media users coined for the two leaders after a series of widely shared selfies, videos and summit encounters.
What started as a light-hearted meme has since evolved into a global online phenomenon, with every Modi-Meloni interaction and has generated fresh jokes, fan edits and viral posts.
With massive digital followings and a keen understanding of online culture, PM Modi and Meloni know how to keep the internet talking.
In an era of personality-driven politics, the two leaders have leveraged social media to build a connection that extends well beyond diplomatic circles.
In an era where political leaders are increasingly judged not just by policy but also by their digital presence, the enduring popularity of "Melodi" tells us a lot about how key social media can be in reshaping modern political culture.
It started with a viral selfie
The phenomenon traces back to late 2023 when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit.
Her caption, "Good friends at COP28", was harmless diplomatic content, but social media users quickly transformed the pair into a meme, coining the nickname "Melodi.
Both leaders understand social media
Both PM Modi and Meloni are highly active online and have cultivated strong digital personas.
Modi is one of the world's most-followed political leaders on social media, while Meloni has developed a reputation for posting relatable, direct content that often feels less scripted than traditional diplomatic communications.
That combination makes their interactions particularly shareable.
The internet loves unlikely pairings
Online culture thrives on unexpected friendships and recurring characters.
Two leaders from different continents repeatedly appearing together at international summits creates an easy narrative for meme-makers. Every selfie, handshake or video clip becomes fresh material.
The "Melodi" nickname is simple, catchy and instantly recognisable, a major reason it has endured.
How fans created a fictional romance
The "Melodi" phenomenon quickly evolved beyond politics and diplomacy, taking on a life of its own across social media platforms. What began as a meme inspired by the frequent interactions between Modi and Meloni soon turned into a fictional online romance, with users creating edited movie posters, AI-generated wedding images, fan-made videos, music mashups, fictional conversations and countless romantic memes.
Much of the content is created in jest, reflecting the internet's tendency to turn recurring public interactions into viral narratives. In the process, the two leaders have come to be viewed less as political figures and more as pop-culture personalities, inspiring a level of online fandom rarely associated with heads of government.
The 'play along' strategy works
One reason the meme has survived is that Meloni has shown she is aware of it.
When leaders ignore internet jokes, memes often fade. But occasional references, smiles during photo opportunities and now her G7 quip about being the "most famous couple on Instagram" effectively keep the joke alive.
Politics meets fandom culture
The enduring popularity of "Melodi" also highlights a broader shift in how political leaders are perceived in the digital age. Increasingly, politicians are consumed online much like celebrities, with their public appearances, interactions and personalities becoming fodder for fan communities and meme creators.
The Modi-Meloni phenomenon reflects the rise of personality-driven politics, where individual charisma often generates as much attention as policy discussions. It also underscores the growing overlap between diplomacy and social media, as well as the influence of meme culture on public discourse. In many ways, the fascination with "Melodi" is less about India-Italy relations and more about how modern audiences engage with political figures in an era shaped by Instagram, TikTok and viral internet trends.