Adele planning huge comeback to music, swings between UK, US

A source told a newspaper the singer has been busy writing and recording new music there, as they said, “Adele is spending at least a fortnight in London writing and recording music.”

The source added, “She was in and out of sessions last week and will be back in there this week, but she is keeping a low profile while she is here. She feels safe at Church Studios and it’s where Paul is based, so it made sense to travel over for the ­sessions, rather than work somewhere else in Los Angeles.”

Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was also spotted at the studios last week but it's not known if he's been working with Adele. Gracie Abrams was also spotted shooting a music video outside the building last week. Artistes including Blur, Oasis, Coldplay and Sir Paul McCartney have all previously worked at the studio, which was previously owned by Eurhythmics star Dave Stewart.

Adele chose the location because she wants her new music to honour her hometown of London. An insider said, “Adele has been living in Los Angeles for a decade now and although she loves it, her roots in London are very important to her.”