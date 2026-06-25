Keshav Tyohar gives desi romance a fresh spin with Meena Bazaar

Indie singer Keshav Tyohar has just dropped his new song, Meena Bazaar, a refreshing blend of nostalgia and modern romance, where a timeless cultural reference is reimagined as a deeply personal expression of love. Built around the metaphor of Meena Bazaar, the track turns admiration into something intimate, while pairing desi emotional warmth with contemporary pop and indie production.
So, what drew him to this concept, and how did it shape the songwriting process?“I wanted to write about that desi charm in a way that felt fresh and real. During a writing session, my friend and lyricist Pulkit Singh brought up the phrase ‘Meena Bazaar,’ and it instantly clicked with us. People often compare someone’s beauty to Meena Bazaar, but rarely call someone their Meena Bazaar. That felt like a beautiful and unique way of expressing admiration. Once we found that idea, the songwriting process became very natural because it opened up a whole new way of complimenting someone while staying rooted in our culture.”
The singer blends pop, electronic, indie, and Hindustani classical influences in his music. How did he decide on the audio palette for the track?“For me, the production always has to serve the emotion of the song while still sounding like me. Meena Bazaar is rooted in a very desi idea, but I wanted it to feel current and accessible to today’s listeners. So the goal was to create a soundscape that felt nostalgic without sounding old. We used contemporary pop and indie elements while keeping the emotion and melodic sensibility very Indian. I think that balance is what makes the song feel familiar yet fresh.”
What was the easiest and most difficult part of making this song?“The easiest part was probably writing it. Once we landed on the idea of ‘Meena Bazaar,’ everything flowed naturally because the concept itself was so inspiring. The most difficult part was finding the right production balance. I wanted the song to feel modern without losing the warmth and charm that made the idea special in the first place. Getting that balance right took the most time.”
This is the first chapter in a three-part musical journey about falling in love. Why did he make it that way?“I don’t really see it as a strict three-part narrative. Each song has its own story and stands on its own. But there is definitely a larger world connecting these songs. They all explore different emotions and perspectives around admiration, beauty, and love. As we kept creating, we realised there were many more stories worth telling in this space, and that’s how these releases naturally came together.”
What can listeners expect from the next stages of this story?“They can expect more stories told through my lens. While I want each song to have its own identity, they might belong to the same larger world that celebrates desi culture, beauty, and human connection. More than anything, I hope listeners continue discovering new ways of looking at familiar emotions through these songs.”
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