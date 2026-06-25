Keshav Tyohar gives desi romance a fresh spin with Meena Bazaar

So, what drew him to this concept, and how did it shape the songwriting process?“I wanted to write about that desi charm in a way that felt fresh and real. During a writing session, my friend and lyricist Pulkit Singh brought up the phrase ‘Meena Bazaar,’ and it instantly clicked with us. People often compare someone’s beauty to Meena Bazaar, but rarely call someone their Meena Bazaar. That felt like a beautiful and unique way of expressing admiration. Once we found that idea, the songwriting process became very natural because it opened up a whole new way of complimenting someone while staying rooted in our culture.”

The singer blends pop, electronic, indie, and Hindustani classical influences in his music. How did he decide on the audio palette for the track?“For me, the production always has to serve the emotion of the song while still sounding like me. Meena Bazaar is rooted in a very desi idea, but I wanted it to feel current and accessible to today’s listeners. So the goal was to create a soundscape that felt nostalgic without sounding old. We used contemporary pop and indie elements while keeping the emotion and melodic sensibility very Indian. I think that balance is what makes the song feel familiar yet fresh.”

What was the easiest and most difficult part of making this song?“The easiest part was probably writing it. Once we landed on the idea of ‘Meena Bazaar,’ everything flowed naturally because the concept itself was so inspiring. The most difficult part was finding the right production balance. I wanted the song to feel modern without losing the warmth and charm that made the idea special in the first place. Getting that balance right took the most time.”