Sameeksha Sarkar dives into viral success, musical experimentation and carving out her own path

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or sworn off the internet, chances are you’ve come across Sameeksha Sarkar’s latest track, Udi Udi. The artiste’s stage name, Sarkar, was chosen for a simple reason: it’s what everyone has always called her, and it didn’t hurt that she thought it sounded cool.

Currently ranked 19 on the Billboard India charts and 15 on Spotify India’s Top 50, Udi Udi is an infectious indie-pop fusion blending regional sounds with Afrobeats, created in collaboration with Aneesh and Hruday.

It all began when Aneesh, who had been looking to create a Rajasthani-inspired track, shared a beat he had been working on. What followed was surprisingly effortless. “We sat down, he wrote his part, I wrote mine, and we finished recording that afternoon,” Sarkar says, still sounding amused while recalling what remains the fastest project she’s worked on.

Udi Udi particularly resonated with listeners because of Sarkar’s reference to brown skin

What happened next was something none of them anticipated. “I didn’t think it would become this big a hit,” she says. At first, friends began telling her they were seeing the song all over their social media feeds. Then came the dance trends. But the real surprise was watching people create transition videos specifically around her section of the track. “That was very shocking,” she admits.

Musically inclined from a young age, she was enrolled in Hindustani classical music lessons after her mother realised she could hold a tune. Over time, the 23-year-old Mumbai-based artiste's musical journey expanded beyond singing into songwriting and composition. “I met people doing similar work and thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot,’” she says.