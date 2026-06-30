The real story behind Kachaudi Gali: Khwaab and Utpal Udit on folk music, history and Coke Studio Bharat

A

Khwaab: Honestly, I only read about it after I was introduced to the song. The song became my gateway into that world, and Utpal was the one who introduced me to it. I knew the song first and then discovered the history. That's become the case for so many people now because you see so many stories about the song floating across the internet. Through this song and the platform it has come on, people are discovering the story behind it.

Utpal: I also got to know the full story after I read more about the song. But I grew up in an environment where people spoke about those times, about how men would be taken away from their homes and sent to war, and what the women left behind would go through. That's one of the reasons this story needed to be told, and now it is being conveyed. That was the whole purpose.