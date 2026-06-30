The real story behind Kachaudi Gali: Khwaab and Utpal Udit on folk music, history and Coke Studio Bharat
There’s grief in Kachaudi Gali, but there’s also resistance. Coke Studio Bharat’s latest revival reaches beyond nostalgia to excavate a forgotten chapter of colonial history — the First Anglo-Burmese War — through the voice of a woman left behind as her husband is taken away to fight. Sung by Rekha Bhardwaj alongside rising voices Khwaab and Utpal Udit, the track blends Bhojpuri folk memory with contemporary production without sanding down its rawness. In conversation, Khwaab and Utpal speak about discovering the emotional weight of the song, working with Rekha Bhardwaj, and why folk music continues to outlive history books.
From being fans to collaborating with Rekha Bhardwaj, what was that experience like?
Khwaab: Going from being fans to being collaborators is a great journey for any artist. Rekha ji is a legend. With the additions she brought to the song, I think she took it to a completely new level. Her voice blended beautifully with the song and balanced the textures of Utpal's voice. She was a wonderful contributor to the song.
Utpal: For me, it was a really great experience working with her. She has a history and identity with her voice. When it came to Kachaudi Gali, her presence really brought authenticity to the whole song.
The song tells the story of a war through the eyes of those who were left behind. What made this story resonate with both of you?
Utpal: I have a little backstory with this song. I grew up dancing to it. But when I got older and really listened to the lyrics, I wanted to know what they meant. The moment I understood the story, I cried for 30 minutes straight. That’s when my love for the song really began.
Khwaab: Utpal comes from the region where this song originated. He introduced me to the tune and to the story behind it. It’s such a powerful story that anyone would be moved by it, and I certainly was. Coke Studio Bharat is the perfect place where stories, culture and music come together. We’ve all been really happy with how the song has been received.
Before working on this song, how familiar were you with the impact of the First Anglo-Burmese War on communities in eastern India?
Khwaab: Honestly, I only read about it after I was introduced to the song. The song became my gateway into that world, and Utpal was the one who introduced me to it. I knew the song first and then discovered the history. That's become the case for so many people now because you see so many stories about the song floating across the internet. Through this song and the platform it has come on, people are discovering the story behind it.
Utpal: I also got to know the full story after I read more about the song. But I grew up in an environment where people spoke about those times, about how men would be taken away from their homes and sent to war, and what the women left behind would go through. That's one of the reasons this story needed to be told, and now it is being conveyed. That was the whole purpose.
Why do you think music remains such a powerful keeper of memory?
Khwaab: I think everyone in this country loves music, no matter what kind. It could be the biggest Bollywood song or a folk song from a small town. Music always carries a strong message. In India, melody and lyrics are the hero elements of a song, and everyone connects with one or the other. That's why songs stay close to people.
Utpal: Since this is a folk song, that’s its beauty. Through folk music, you can trace history and understand what happened in those times. That's exactly what Kachaudi Gali does.
Both of you have a younger fan base. How did you ensure that a folk-inspired song felt authentic while still connecting with younger audiences?
Khwaab: I've always approached music by drawing from traditional Indian melodies because they've always stayed close to me. The best thing about Coke Studio Bharat is that it brings together sounds from different parts of the country. There’s a modernity in the production, but it also keeps the essence and originality alive. It's a mix of both, and that's how we wanted to present folk music in a way that resonates with every generation.
Utpal: For me, it's the same. The originality of the song remains, but it's presented with a sound that the new generation wants to listen to. Coke Studio Bharat gave it that stage, and you can see how the song is everywhere right now. It's the sound and the platform that helped it connect.
Is there one aspect of Bhojpuri culture that you think deserves more attention?
Utpal: I think more people should visit the villages and experience the culture for themselves. It would really open their eyes.
Khwaab: The mainstream image of Bhojpuri culture has often been put down by mainstream popular culture. This song brings forward a side of it that many people don't know.
Utpal: There’s so much more to Bhojpuri culture. If you read the works of old authors and poets, you'll understand not just Bhojpuri culture but a much wider perspective. You'll see how things worked back then and how art and cultural movements shaped society.
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