Why this forgotten Bengali musician was once compared to Mozart

While only a few of the Bengali artistes could make it to history and popular, commercial culture, the rest can only be found if you deep dive into local books or listen from people who actually knew them. Manto Munshi, born Sumitrajit Munshi, was one such a hidden talent. Born to popular musician Annada Munshi and Jayati Munshi, Manto was groomed in the musical culture under his family tradition as his father was a musical talent himself. Manto was efficient in playing the piano with the level of self excellence, and had participated in many concerts where he either accompanied his father or appeared for solo performance.

Manto Munshi: Who was Annada Munshi, Manto's father?

While Annada Munshi's name might not immediately ring a bell, it deserves to echo through every corridor of Indian art and advertising history. Not only was he a brilliant artist and calligrapher, but he also mentored a young Satyajit Ray when both were working in the same advertising agency, learning how to blend Indian tradition with modern design, from the quiet mastermind of commercial art in India.