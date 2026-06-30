From Rajasthan to Bollywood: The fascinating journey of Aishwarya’s cult classic Nimbooda Nimbooda

The iconic Nimbooda Nimbooda song captivated audiences in the '90s and has since become a timeless classic. But has the song become so legendary that it now needs to be studied in a Class 5? Recently, in one of Odisha’s English textbooks, this popular Bollywood lyrics was printed line by line and as parents questioned this mishap online, it went viral.

Nimbooda Nimbooda in Class 5 syllabus? An editorial mishap spark widespread debate

Nimbooda Nimbooda is a Rajasthani folk song which was later popularized by the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that pictured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of the song. Following the hit of the film and the song, it now has become a go-to party song.

And recently this song ended up being a topic of conversation around a major social and educational ignorance. It was mistakenly printed in a class 5 textbook which has further raised questions on the legitimacy of editorial in our country. Educational experts and parents have raised serious concerns over this major oversight, questioning how it managed to pass through so many editorial stages.