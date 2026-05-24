Are boas back? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s feathery accessory has a long history in fashion

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a stunningly fashionable introduction of the feather boa back into style. In her all-white tuxedo (Cheney Chan) with jewelled blazer, lace pants, and feather boa, Aishwarya represented both retro and modern fashion. Throughout decades of evolution in fashion, feather boas have continued to have a distinct evolution of their own, although they continue to evolve themselves to suit a newer time period each year.
Feather boas have a long history beginning from the early years of the 19th century. According to historical evidence, boas had become fashionable items by the 1820s. The earliest boas consisted of feathers of ostriches and marabous attached to narrow tapes. They were favoured by Parisian society as luxury and artistic accessories. Painters such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec used them for painting performers of cabarets.
During the Victorian period, there was an increase in feather trade. Feathers from ostriches, egrets, and marabous were very popular in fashion. The use of boas ensured that any normal costume could be transformed into an attractive one. Unfortunately, this also led to negative consequences in terms of bird population numbers and initiated wildlife conservation.
Feather boas were a symbol of freedom and indulgence during the 1920s. Worn by flappers dancing at jazz clubs, feather boas were also just one part of the glamorous Hollywood fashion created by silent motion picture stars. There were many famous performers who incorporated feathered wraps into their extravagant performances, one of the most famous being Josephine Baker.
In the 1940s, there was a trend towards more minimalist styles of dress, yet boas did not vanish from popular usage. On the contrary, they were an integral part of burlesque, cabaret shows, and theatre acts. In the 1970s, David Bowie resurrected boas in flamboyant feather looks through glam rock.
Bollywood also got its own iconic feather boa style in the early 2000s. The character of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, became an inspiration in fashion with her stylish 2000s wardrobe and glamorous feather boa. Poo’s signature backless dress complemented her feather boa, thus becoming one of the most iconic fashion looks of Bollywood.
Recently, feather boas have received a new makeover. Today, one can find boas in the form of shorter collars, jackets with feather trimming, and artificial coloured feathers. Fashion labels are concentrating on cruelty-free manufacturing as people are becoming increasingly aware about sustainability.