Are boas back? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s feathery accessory has a long history in fashion

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a stunningly fashionable introduction of the feather boa back into style. In her all-white tuxedo (Cheney Chan) with jewelled blazer, lace pants, and feather boa, Aishwarya represented both retro and modern fashion. Throughout decades of evolution in fashion, feather boas have continued to have a distinct evolution of their own, although they continue to evolve themselves to suit a newer time period each year.

The historic cultural journey of feather boas

Feather boas have a long history beginning from the early years of the 19th century. According to historical evidence, boas had become fashionable items by the 1820s. The earliest boas consisted of feathers of ostriches and marabous attached to narrow tapes. They were favoured by Parisian society as luxury and artistic accessories. Painters such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec used them for painting performers of cabarets.