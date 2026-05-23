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Pink couture vs blue mermaid glam: Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes fashion battles! Watch the video
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns Cannes in a blue mermaid gown and blush pink couture look, blending bold drama with soft elegance on the red carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Cannes with two unforgettable looks — a sculpted blue mermaid gown by Amit Aggarwal paired with a statement dupatta, and a dreamy blush pink Sophie Couture gown with a dramatic cape. From bold drama to soft elegance, she delivered pure red-carpet magic. Which look did you love more?