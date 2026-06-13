The national anthems of these countries have no official lyrics

The Spanish national anthem, Marcha Real (Royal March) was composed by Manuel de Espinosa de los Monteros. A musician in the Spanish military, he composed it in 1761, making the anthem one of the oldest in the world. In the 1770s, it was announced to be the official march of Spain by King Charles III.

Spain's national anthem is also one among the only four national anthems that does not have any official lyrics. There had been attempts to put words to the music during the reign of Francisco Franco (1892–1975) by several writers. Again, in 2007, the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) organised a national contest to come up with an official lyrics but aborted the initiative due to backlash.

Hence, the country could never agree on a set of words for the anthem which continues to an instrumental piece only.