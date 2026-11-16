After composing for Fukrey 3, Abhishek Nailwal turns to the folk music of Kumaon

“I have wanted to perform Kumaoni folk songs for as long as I can remember. It was always something I thought I would do later, after the next film or the next deadline. But that ‘later’ kept moving,” he says. A handful of tracks have already been recorded. The project began in a studio, with a melody he had known since childhood and the feeling that he finally had the tools and the courage to do it justice.

For years, the Pahadi influence in Abhishek’s music was something collaborators picked up on before he consciously considered making it the focus of a project. “Directors and fellow musicians would hear a tune I had written for a scene set nowhere near the mountains and say, there is something pahadi in this. I never intended it. There is an inexplicable connection to my land’s folk tales and its music, and it finds its way into a spy thriller as easily as it does into a love song,” he recalls.