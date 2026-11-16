After composing for Fukrey 3, Abhishek Nailwal turns to the folk music of Kumaon

You may have heard Abhishek Nailwal’s voice without knowing his name. He wrote and composed Mashoor and Sahi Hai for Fukrey 3 and lent his voice to Badass Babuaa from Bareilly Ki Barfi. His compositions have featured in Hindi cinema and streaming projects such as Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy and Made in India: A Titan Story. Now, the composer and songwriter is preparing to step out from behind the credits with a Kumaoni folk EP slated for next year.
“I have wanted to perform Kumaoni folk songs for as long as I can remember. It was always something I thought I would do later, after the next film or the next deadline. But that ‘later’ kept moving,” he says. A handful of tracks have already been recorded. The project began in a studio, with a melody he had known since childhood and the feeling that he finally had the tools and the courage to do it justice.
For years, the Pahadi influence in Abhishek’s music was something collaborators picked up on before he consciously considered making it the focus of a project. “Directors and fellow musicians would hear a tune I had written for a scene set nowhere near the mountains and say, there is something pahadi in this. I never intended it. There is an inexplicable connection to my land’s folk tales and its music, and it finds its way into a spy thriller as easily as it does into a love song,” he recalls.
“I want to stay true to the melodies and language of Kumaoni folk while bringing in the musical ideas. A Kumaoni folk song has been shaped by generations of people singing it in fields, at weddings and at festivals, and you do not improve on that by being clever with its lyrics. So, at the heart of every track is the song as the hills have always known it. Around that, I am a musician just having fun, creating and expressing ideas I have learnt and love, and infusing them into our folk songs, along with a few originals for which my mom has written the lyrics,” Abhishek shares.
For those who grew up away from Kumaon, Abhishek hopes the songs bring back a sense of belonging. “You hear two lines of a song you grew up with and suddenly you are back in a courtyard with the mountains in front of you. If this EP gives even a few people that moment, it has done something worthwhile,” he concludes.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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