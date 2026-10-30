Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: The new sounds of Chennai

The scene depends on people willing to organise gigs, introduce listeners to unfamiliar sounds and create places where musicians can perform. In Chennai, many of those people are musicians themselves.

Drummer, mridangam player and Carnatic vocalist Manu Krishnan has performed with bands including Jatayu and Chaos, and collaborated with The F16s and The Casteless Collective. Through Metal Chennai, he has helped build a heavy-music community, with Brutal Carnage running for more than 15 editions over eight years. He now also works on Permanent Vacation, a platform for independent artistes, and curates live music at The Spotted Deer at Palomar by Crossway. “We want to build something for the indie and original music crowd. A consistent, reliable platform they can count on,” Manu says. He believes a supportive venue partner is essential to making such initiatives sustainable.

Armaan RM, an organiser with Metal Chennai, sees the scene as a collective effort. “Audience members, promoters, and musicians, everyone has to work together to keep the scene alive,” he says.