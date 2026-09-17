‘Live Music is About Taking Risks’: Rhythm Shaw on his Chennai Gig at SARAVEDI II

A studio recording can be polished down to the smallest detail. Live music, for guitarist Rhythm Shaw, is more interesting when some of that control slips away. His Nothing to Lose tour arrives in Chennai this weekend as part of SARAVEDI II, presented by Metal Chennai and hosted at Palomar by Crossway — a venue rapidly cementing its reputation with regular live gigs and music showcases. Joined by Gino Banks on drums and Sheldon D’Silva on bass, Rhythm will rework the album for the stage, leaving ample room for improvisation, fresh arrangements, and the occasional happy accident. We catch up with the guitarist ahead of the gig.