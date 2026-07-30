Brutal Carnage returns to Chennai with a powerhouse line-up of independent metal bands

Flying the flag for old-school thrash, Trivandrum’s CHAOS returns to Chennai with a set packed with fresh material. “We’re playing a lot of new material this time; most of the setlist is from our yet-to-be-released third album. We’re definitely playing some of our older popular stuff, but we have some surprises planned in the set as well,” teases guitarist Nikhil Wartooth.

The new material is rooted in the turbulent times the band has been witnessing. “The world as a whole, I feel, is going through this cycle of regression where racism, bigotry and xenophobia are making a comeback and taking up the mainstream space. The language of metal is well equipped to help us express the anger and frustration we feel, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do with this new album,” he reflects.