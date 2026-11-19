Tu Keh De Toh will be Anuv's 16th track, adding another song to his growing body of work. The singer has also shared a snippet of the Kochi performance on Instagram, giving listeners a preview of the lyrics and the song's romantic mood.

Tu keh de toh aaj se dil tera hai (if you say so, my heart is yours from today), he sings, before promising to stay and imagining a morning spent in a lover's arms. Another line dedicates the evening to his beloved. The lyrics read like a heartfelt confession, with the recurring phrase ‘tu keh de toh’ expressing a willingness to give oneself completely, waiting for the other person to return that feeling. The lyrics also return to the simple pleasures of being in love, imagining a future shaped by shared mornings and evenings. The repeated refrain lends the song a sense of anticipation, leaving the listener with the feeling that everything could begin with a single response.