Anuv Jain has kept listeners waiting for a new solo release for nearly a year. His last single, Inaam, released in December last year. The singer-songwriter is finally breaking the silence with Tu Keh De Toh, which releases on YouTube today at 8 pm, followed by its arrival on streaming platforms on November 20. Fans in Kochi, however, have already had a head start. During his performance at Casa Bacardí On Tour Season 6 at Le Méridien Kochi on November 15, Anuv surprised the audience by performing the unreleased song, giving them its first live listen.
Tu Keh De Toh will be Anuv's 16th track, adding another song to his growing body of work. The singer has also shared a snippet of the Kochi performance on Instagram, giving listeners a preview of the lyrics and the song's romantic mood.
Tu keh de toh aaj se dil tera hai (if you say so, my heart is yours from today), he sings, before promising to stay and imagining a morning spent in a lover's arms. Another line dedicates the evening to his beloved. The lyrics read like a heartfelt confession, with the recurring phrase ‘tu keh de toh’ expressing a willingness to give oneself completely, waiting for the other person to return that feeling. The lyrics also return to the simple pleasures of being in love, imagining a future shaped by shared mornings and evenings. The repeated refrain lends the song a sense of anticipation, leaving the listener with the feeling that everything could begin with a single response.
For those who caught the Kochi performance, the wait has been a little shorter. The rest of his listeners can hear the complete track when it arrives tonight.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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