Bengali singer Rupa Biswas has made her way into the world of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with her song Aaj Shanibar featuring on the game's radio playlist. The inclusion has brought renewed attention to the vintage Bengali disco track, which was originally released decades ago.
The song is listed among the tracks on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations. Its inclusion has also been confirmed in Rockstar Games' official credits, which identify Rupa as the artiste and list the songwriters as Aashish Khan, Firoza Khan and Pranesh Khan.
Aaj Shanibar is a Bengali disco number associated with the music scene of the 1980s. Its inclusion in GTA 6 introduces the track to an international audience through the game's radio system. Worldwide FM, hosted by British DJ and broadcaster Gilles Peterson, features a selection of global music, including jazz, electronic, funk and other international sounds.
Rupa Biswas, also known as Rupa Sen, was born in Malda, West Bengal, in 1955. She received classical music training during her childhood and later performed for All India Radio. During a family visit to Calgary, Canada, in 1981, she performed at the University of Calgary. Musicians Aashish Khan and Pranesh Khan, who attended the performance, invited her to record an album. The resulting Disco Jazz was released in 1982 but initially sold very few copies. It was rediscovered decades later and officially reissued by American archival label Numero Group in 2019.
Like previous instalments in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI features in-game radio stations that allow players to listen to music while exploring its open world. The stations cover multiple genres, including hip-hop, pop, disco, electronic music and jazz, with playlists featuring international artists. The radio system also includes dedicated presenters and DJs, making music an integral part of the game's environment.