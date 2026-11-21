Bengali singer Rupa Biswas has made her way into the world of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with her song Aaj Shanibar featuring on the game's radio playlist. The inclusion has brought renewed attention to the vintage Bengali disco track, which was originally released decades ago.

The song is listed among the tracks on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations. Its inclusion has also been confirmed in Rockstar Games' official credits, which identify Rupa as the artiste and list the songwriters as Aashish Khan, Firoza Khan and Pranesh Khan.

Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar in GTA 6: What we know so far

Aaj Shanibar is a Bengali disco number associated with the music scene of the 1980s. Its inclusion in GTA 6 introduces the track to an international audience through the game's radio system. Worldwide FM, hosted by British DJ and broadcaster Gilles Peterson, features a selection of global music, including jazz, electronic, funk and other international sounds.