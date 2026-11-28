Glastonbury Festival is set to make a grand return in 2027, with an impressive line-up featuring some of the biggest names in music. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender have been announced as the three main headliners, while pop icon Cher will take the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot.
The festival will take place from June 23 to 27 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, UK, following a year-long break in 2026. The first wave of performers was announced on November 18, giving fans an early look at what to expect from next year’s edition.
Sam Fender will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Harry Styles on Saturday. Styles will make his Glastonbury debut, marking a major moment in his solo career. Billie Eilish will close the festival on Sunday night, returning to the stage after her headline performance in 2022. Cher, meanwhile, will perform in the afternoon Legends slot — a popular feature of the festival that has previously hosted artistes such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart.
The line-up also features several notable acts across different genres. Massive Attack, Little Simz, Chase & Status, The xx, Lily Allen, Sombr, Ezra Collective and Kraftwerk are among the names confirmed. Other performers include FKA Twigs, Robyn, Primal Scream, Lola Young, Ellie Goulding, Teddy Swims, Kacey Musgraves, Crowded House, Basement Jaxx, De La Soul, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Streets and The War on Drugs.
Festival organiser Emily Eavis said the team was excited to return after the fallow year and described the announcement as an early look at what is being planned for 2027. She also confirmed that more performers and attractions would be announced in the new year.
Tickets for the 2027 edition went on sale in October and sold out in less than an hour, even before the headliners were revealed. General admission tickets were priced at £408.
Glastonbury’s 2025 edition featured performances by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo. The festival takes a fallow year periodically to allow the land at Worthy Farm to recover from the impact of hosting more than 2,00,000 visitors.
With a mix of established performers, returning favourites and festival debuts, the 2027 edition is shaping up to be one of the major music events of the year.