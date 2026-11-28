Glastonbury Festival is set to make a grand return in 2027, with an impressive line-up featuring some of the biggest names in music. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender have been announced as the three main headliners, while pop icon Cher will take the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

A star-studded line-up awaits festivalgoers in 2027

The festival will take place from June 23 to 27 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, UK, following a year-long break in 2026. The first wave of performers was announced on November 18, giving fans an early look at what to expect from next year’s edition.