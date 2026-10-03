Benny Dayal is bringing a global sound with his latest release, Yaaro Neeyo!

Benny Dayal is back. And if his latest single, Yaaro Neeyo, is anything to go by, he has returned with his groove intact, his creative batteries recharged and absolutely no intention of playing it safe. After a two-year sabbatical from music, the singer is ready to make some noise again — but this time, on his own terms. With a musical repertoire that spans Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and several other languages, Benny has been a familiar voice in Indian playback music for years. From chart-topping film songs to his work with the funk band Funktuation, he has built a career on versatility, energy and an unmistakable ability to make a song move. Now, with Yaaro Neeyo, he is taking that versatility a step further, exploring amapiano — the South African-born genre that has found global love through artistes such as Tyla and Burna Boy — and giving it a Tamil twist. The result? A song that feels like a cool breeze on a warm afternoon: smooth, rhythmic and effortlessly catchy. The music video, featuring Shweta Ashokraj, follows the same philosophy, with cool styling, choreography and a relaxed vibe. No overthinking, no unnecessary drama — just music, movement and a little bit of magic. But behind the easygoing single is a more personal story. Benny took time away from the industry to focus on his mental and physical health, reconnect with his creative instincts and spend precious time with his wife and their baby daughter. Now, as he steps back into the spotlight, he is also preparing to release Funk World, Funktuation’s second album, a Tamil funk record that promises romance, humour, experimentation and a few surprises. We caught up with Benny to talk about finding his focus, bringing amapiano to Tamil, creating music that lasts and being a dad.